Michelle Drown’s Year in Review

As is par for the course nowadays, 2018 saw heaps of shows available on the small screen, many of which we wrote about within these pages. To save you time wading through the flotsam and jetsam, T.M. Weedon, Maggie Yates, Josef Woodard, and Michelle Drown offer up their favorite television viewing experiences of the year. Happy watching!

T.M. Weedon

Dear White People

Dear White People (Netflix) — Dramedy satire that explores race relations as it follows African America college students at an Ivy League school.

Patrick Melrose (Showtime) (Limited Series) — Benedict Cumberbatch stars as a decadent aristocrat from a dysfunctional upper-class English family.

Kidding (Showtime) — Jim Carrey takes viewers to the limits of control without shortchanging viewers on laughter and tears along the way.

Big Mouth (Netflix) — Nick Kroll’s animated adult sitcom about two seventh graders navigating their way through puberty.

Little Drummer Girl (AMC) (Limited Series) — Adaptation of John Le Carre’s novel about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict of the late 1970s.

Homecoming (Amazon) — A taut psychological thriller from Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot) that revels in ratcheting up the paranoia and suspense.

Wild Wild Country (Netflix) (Limited Series) — Documentary series about controversial guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh and his cult of followers in Oregon in the 1970s.

