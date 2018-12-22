WEATHER »

Paul Wellman

El Encanto Parent Company Bought Up By LVMH

By (Contact)

After announcing in August that it was putting itself up for sale, Belmond, the upscale hotel company whose portfolio includes El Encanto in the Riviera, is being purchased by LVMH, the ritzy French company that owns Luis Vuitton, Moët, and Hennessy brands. LVMH will pay $2.6 billion for Belmond, formerly called Orient Express. After acquiring the property from a private owner, Belmond shut down and embarked on a massive reconstruction of the iconic El Encanto property, which once hosted President Franklin D. Roosevelt and John Kennedy Jr. and reopened in 2013.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Lucidity Wins Family Friendly Award

The festival made it a point to create safe spaces for kids and teens.

El Encanto Parent Company Bought Up By LVMH

The luxury French corporation owns Louise Vuitton and Hennessy brands.

Surprise Family Reunion at Giovanni’s Pizza on Coast Village Road

Owner of 32 years honored weeks before closure.

Housing Authority Unveils Plan to Rescue Casa de la Raza

Proposes loan to pay debts and both continue La Casa's community hub and build low-income housing.

Child Annoying’ Incident Reported near Foothill School

Eight-year-old approached by woman to get in car.