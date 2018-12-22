Lucidity Wins Family Friendly Award

Santa Barbara’s Lucidity Festival ​— ​a “transformational” arts and electronic music festival held in early April the last seven years at Live Oak campground ​— ​won the award for “most family-friendly” at an international festivals exhibition held in Las Vegas. Festival organizer Jonah Haas said the award validates Lucidity’s efforts that have gone into creating safe spaces for young kids and teens. Last year, he said about 400 kids attended the three-day event. Unlike most music festivals, no beer, wine, or alcohol is sold, though there’s no shortage of elixir bars and teahouses. With its electronic music and rave vibe, Lucidity often finds itself shoe-horned into psychedelic stereotypes. “People who show up for the first time will find we’re a little bit like what they thought,” Haas said, “but very different from what they expected.”