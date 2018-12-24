Jackson Friedman’s Year in Review

After searching high and low for authentic Hawaiian-style shave ice on the mainland, I jumped at the opportunity to cover this new Paseo Nuevo shop promising to offer just that. What was meant to be a short write-up snowballed into a lengthier screed as I attempted to right the reputation of the oft-disparaged delicacy (which is not the same thing as a snow cone) and hopefully convert a shave-ice skeptic or two in the process.

