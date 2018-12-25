WEATHER »

Make Myself at Home: Year in Pictures

Take a Look at Some of the Homes of 2018

By (Contact)

Address: N/A

Status: N/A

Price: N/A

Throughout 2018, the Make Myself at Home column visited houses large and small, old and new, in all corners of our community. Here’s a look back at some favorites.

1)

Thomas Ploch Productions

In January, we discovered romance hidden in the center of downtown in a hamlet of homes known as El Caserio.

2)

By Paul Wellman

February presented an opportunity to explore the house behind the famous dog statue on upper Garden Street.

3)

David Palermo

In March, we headed to the beach to visit these luxurious new townhomes called the West Beach Villas.

4)

Billy Hanke Jr.

April took us through 127 acres of wine and history at the Gypsy Canyon Winery in Lompoc.

5)

David Palermo

This stunning Balinese contemporary welcomed us to its Cielito neighborhood in May.

6)

Rafael Batista

In June, we explored a real-life dollhouse in the form of this exquisite Victorian on Santa Barbara’s upper Eastside.

7)

Tropical gardens surround this contemporary Mission Canyon home that we visited in July.

8)

Kristin Renee Photography

Address: 3895 Sterrett Avenue | Status: On the Market | Prices: $1,449,000

This sweet vintage farmhouse on Sterrett Avenue built in 1925 charmed us in August.

9)

Kristin Renee Photographer

1023 West Valerio Street

In September, we visited Dan and his fiancée Addie in their new-to-them Westside cottage.

10)

Patrick Price Photos

5395 8th Street, Carpinteria

In October, we toured this Carpinteria Victorian that was built in 1880 and kept in the same family for over fifty years.

11)

Jim Bartsch

Address: 168 Canon View Road |Status: On the market | Price: $2,450,000

Both the setting and this remodeled contemporary on Canon View Road captivated us in November.

12)

By Courtesy Photo

601 East Victoria Street

We finished up 2018 with one of the most magical homes of the year: a restored craftsman bungalow on East Victoria Street.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Fuelbreak Planned for North Side of Los Padres

Forest Service thins to deal with some of California's millions of dead trees and protect communities.

The Ghosts of Christmas Presents

Think the holiday has become too commercialized? You’ve had company since the 19th century.

Five Entitled Parcels Sold in Goleta Totaling 11 Acres

Hold rights to build five buildings in Cabrillo Business Park.

Lucidity Wins Family Friendly Award

The festival made it a point to create safe spaces for kids and teens.

El Encanto Parent Company Bought Up By LVMH

The luxury French corporation owns Louise Vuitton and Hennessy brands.