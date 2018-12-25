Make Myself at Home: Year in Pictures

Tropical gardens surround this contemporary Mission Canyon home that we visited in July.

8)

Kristin Renee Photography

This sweet vintage farmhouse on Sterrett Avenue built in 1925 charmed us in August.

9)

Kristin Renee Photographer

In September, we visited Dan and his fiancée Addie in their new-to-them Westside cottage.

10)

Patrick Price Photos

In October, we toured this Carpinteria Victorian that was built in 1880 and kept in the same family for over fifty years.

11)

Jim Bartsch

Both the setting and this remodeled contemporary on Canon View Road captivated us in November.

12)

By Courtesy Photo

We finished up 2018 with one of the most magical homes of the year: a restored craftsman bungalow on East Victoria Street.

