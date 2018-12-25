Make Myself at Home: Year in Pictures

Address: N/A
Status: N/A
Price: N/A
Throughout 2018, the Make Myself at Home column visited houses large and small, old and new, in all corners of our community. Here’s a look back at some favorites.
1)
Thomas Ploch Productions
Take a Look at Some of the Homes of 2018
Address: N/A
Status: N/A
Price: N/A
Throughout 2018, the Make Myself at Home column visited houses large and small, old and new, in all corners of our community. Here’s a look back at some favorites.
1)
Thomas Ploch Productions
In January, we discovered romance hidden in the center of downtown in a hamlet of homes known as El Caserio.
2)
By Paul Wellman
February presented an opportunity to explore the house behind the famous dog statue on upper Garden Street.
3)
David Palermo
In March, we headed to the beach to visit these luxurious new townhomes called the West Beach Villas.
4)
Billy Hanke Jr.
April took us through 127 acres of wine and history at the Gypsy Canyon Winery in Lompoc.
5)
David Palermo
This stunning Balinese contemporary welcomed us to its Cielito neighborhood in May.
6)
Rafael Batista
In June, we explored a real-life dollhouse in the form of this exquisite Victorian on Santa Barbara’s upper Eastside.
7)
Tropical gardens surround this contemporary Mission Canyon home that we visited in July.
8)
Kristin Renee Photography
This sweet vintage farmhouse on Sterrett Avenue built in 1925 charmed us in August.
9)
Kristin Renee Photographer
In September, we visited Dan and his fiancée Addie in their new-to-them Westside cottage.
10)
Patrick Price Photos
In October, we toured this Carpinteria Victorian that was built in 1880 and kept in the same family for over fifty years.
11)
Jim Bartsch
Both the setting and this remodeled contemporary on Canon View Road captivated us in November.
12)
By Courtesy Photo
We finished up 2018 with one of the most magical homes of the year: a restored craftsman bungalow on East Victoria Street.
To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.