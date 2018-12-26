Tyler Hayden’s Year in Review

For our annual review of stories, our writers and editors have put together lists of the stories they were proud of this year, or just had fun writing or reading. Here are Senior Editor Tyler Hayden’s picks.

If you’re in the mood for some light reading, you’re in the wrong place. This is a collection of my post-1/9 Debris Flow reporting, which attempts to understand how and why 23 people were violently killed in the middle of the night in Santa Barbara County’s deadliest natural disaster. Immediately after the catastrophe, a number of questions arose: How were people alerted to the danger? How were the evacuations zones drawn? Why did so few heed the warnings? Were any mistakes made? If they were, what were they? Who, if anyone, should be held accountable for such devastation? Individuals? Government? Climate change? God? And, most importantly, how can we learn from what happened to keep us safer in the future? These 14 stories, listed in the order they were published, answer many of those questions and, despite my best efforts, leave many others unanswered:

1/11: As Number of Missing Grows, Questions Arise Over County Warnings

1/12: More Scrutiny over Mandatory vs. Voluntary Evacuation Orders

1/16: Why Did So Few in Montecito Evacuate?

1/22: Majority of Mudslide Victims Were Not Under Mandatory Evac Orders

1/24: County Emergency Managers Issued Contradictory Warnings Before Montecito Mudslides

1/31: Climate Change Hits Home in Montecito Disaster

2/14: Why Did Highway 192 Separate Montecito’s Evac Zones?

2/22: First Responders Were Ready When the Debris Flows Hit?

5/24: Internal Records Reveal Mixed Messages, Missed Opportunities Before 1/9 Debris Flow

6/14: Public Survey Exposes Montecito Debris Flow Communication Failures

9/27: County Disaster Management Deemed ‘Satisfactory’

10/13: Report on Disasters Praised, Criticized

10/25: New Debris Flow Evac Plan Announced

12/20: Study: Debris Flow Warnings Were Confusing, Unconvincing

I wrote about other things this year, too:

By Paul Wellman