Society Matters: Year in Pictures

Nonprofit Events Raise Critical Funds and Are Splendid Diversions

Santa Barbara is fortunate to have amazing nonprofits serving critical community needs. We are also blessed with world-class cultural institutions that enrich the lives of all residents. This year, as usual, these nonprofits hosted hundreds of spectacular events. Most of these pics are from fundraisers, which not only raise crucial funds, but are also some of the best parties in town.

International Rescue Committee President David Miliband with hosts Jillian and Pete Muller at UCSB Arts & Lectures donor dinner

Unity Shoppe Executive Director Tom Reed, Lisa Hawkins, and Kenny Loggins at Unity Telethon

Alexander Amato and other models backstage at Dream Foundation’s Endless Summer Dream event

Honorees Taiana Giefer, Jessica Powell, Abe Powell, and Berna Kieler at Montecito Firefighters’ Charitable Foundation’s Thanksgiving Celebration

Honoree Leslie Bhutani and Ashish Bhutani at Planned Parenthood CA Central Coast’s Birds and Bees Bash

Margerum Wine Company Wine Club/Brand Promotion Manager Hugh Margerum with Food from the Heart Board Chair Kelly Onnen at Wineries of the Presidio Neighborhood’s Holiday Stroll benefiting Food from the Heart

Jodi House Board President (and Santa Barbara Independent Advertising Director) Sarah Sinclair, Jodi House Boardmember and Imagine X Functional Neurology co-owner Adam Harcourt, and Jodi House Executive Director Lindsey Fry at Imagine X’s Ugly Christmas Sweater Party to benefit Jodi House

Honoree Jane Fonda and Board President Judy Pirkowitsch at Environmental Defense Center’s Green & Blue event

Regional Director Gina Carbajal and former S.B. City Fire chief and event keynote speaker Pat McElroy at Special Olympics Santa Barbara Region’s Fired Up Dinner

Event Committee Members Yasmine Zodeh (Trustee), Belle Hahn Cohen (Trustee), Nati Smith, and Eileen Rasmussen (Trustee) at Lotusland Celebrates.

The board of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties’ Charitable Foundation, Santa Barbara Chapter: James St. James, Madhu Khemani, Joe McCorkell, Secretary Michelle Madril, Patrice Serrani, Chris Smith, President Doug Van Pelt, and Errol Jahnke at a Magical Evening in September fundraiser

Ashley Iverson (widow of firefighter Cory Iverson) and Michael Keaton at One805’s Kick Ash Bash

