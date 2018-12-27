Gail Arnold
Ashley Iverson (widow of firefighter Cory Iverson) and Michael Keaton at One805's Kick Ash Bash
Society Matters: Year in Pictures
Nonprofit Events Raise Critical Funds and Are Splendid Diversions
Thursday, December 27, 2018
Santa Barbara is fortunate to have amazing nonprofits serving critical community needs. We are also blessed with world-class cultural institutions that enrich the lives of all residents. This year, as usual, these nonprofits hosted hundreds of spectacular events. Most of these pics are from fundraisers, which not only raise crucial funds, but are also some of the best parties in town.
International Rescue Committee President David Miliband with hosts Jillian and Pete Muller at UCSB Arts & Lectures donor dinner
Unity Shoppe Executive Director Tom Reed, Lisa Hawkins, and Kenny Loggins at Unity Telethon
Alexander Amato and other models backstage at Dream Foundation’s Endless Summer Dream event