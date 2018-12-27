Everyone wanted to know when Scott Pruitt, former EPA director, was going to be forced out. A few minutes after visiting the Superfund Site in Casmalia earlier this year, it happened. But not before Pruitt spent time palling around with former county supervisor Mike Stoker — who launched the now infamous “Lock ‘er Up” chant — who is now the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s West Coast regional director. What, we have Superfund Site in Santa Barbara? Yep, we do.

Jean Yamamura

It used to be the Martians; now it’s electric scooters. Taking over everything and ruining real estate values. This is how they do it. And why.

By Paul Wellman

There’s a Pineapple Express of cash dollars overhead as we speak. It’s called cannabis. Thus far, the City of Santa Barbara has no recreational dispensaries open yet. But not for want of trying. This is what that effort looked like.

More like this story Year in Review: Nick Welsh Chooses a Handful of Stories