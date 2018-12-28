Consideration Please

I read with interest the letter about injury caused to an older person by a loose dog and would like to add my perspective. All of these have happened to me: bicyclists riding on the wrong side of the road, skateboarders on the sidewalk, people blocking the sidewalk and oblivious to passers-by, cars turning left on red lights, drivers backing out of their parking spaces without looking behind them. These hazards endanger everyone but especially older people. We may not be able to react quickly enough to avoid or reduce the danger. The results of such an accident may be very serious for an older person who falls and breaks a hip. That said, we should be considerate of all pedestrians, no matter their age.

Editor’s Note: The Independent was contacted by the letter writer, who stated that subsequent to her initial letter, a hairline fracture grew more serious as she walked on it. She ended up having a hip-pinning surgery and is still recovering painfully from the fall.