Game of the Week: Men’s Volleyball: Asics Invitational

UCSB, ranked No. 10 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Preseason Poll, and top-ranked Long Beach State, the defending NCAA champion, will square off against the same three opponents during this traditional tournament on the Gauchos’ home floor. Matches will be played at 3, 5:30 and 8 p.m. each day. The Gauchos return every player that appeared in a match last season, including 2018 All-Big West selections Corey Chavers, Keenan Sanders, Connor Drake, and Jack Truman. They will play Harvard (3pm Thu.), Grand Canyon (5:30pm Fri.), and Irvine Concordia (8pm Sat.). Robertson Gym, UCSB. $9-$14. Call 893-UCSB (8272) or visit ucsbgauchos.com.