Just Short of Reality

Regarding the letter “Mind Those Dollars,” the writer should approach a complex issue with more than prejudice, which is a characterization not based on reality. If he truly believes in his generalization of the homeless population in Santa Barbara as those “looking for a free lunch in the trash cans and panhandling enough money to buy beer and cigarettes,” his belief is knowledge free.

I understand his dilemma. Reality is hard to grasp; living in ignorance is comfortable, if lazy. Who is this “outside volunteer committee” that will do his thinking for him, and in two weeks? I’d be laughing if I weren’t crying.