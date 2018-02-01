Bring on the Amazons!

After an introduction to Wonder Woman comics by a friend not so many years ago, Janay Everett remembers thinking, “All these years! I’ve been missing out! I could have been looking at all this great art and reading these cool stories!” An oil painter based in Santa Monica who loves travel and photography, our cover artist wanted her portrait of actor Gal Gadot to be strong and “convey action rather than just a beauty shot. I wanted bold colors to make her pop off the page.” And pop she does, leading off this year’s Santa Barbara International Film Festival coverage most heroically.