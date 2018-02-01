Chris Hillman’s Heartfelt Comeback Record

Coproduced by the late, great Tom Petty (and featuring the Heartbreakers, David Crosby, Roger McGuinn, Herb Pedersen, and John Jorgenson), Chris Hillman’s Bidin’ My Time finds the artist in fine form, embracing his Byrds, Flying Burrito Brothers, and Desert Rose Band folk-rock, cosmic country-rock, and bluegrass back pages. It’s an eclectic affair with a mix of top-notch new tunes, including the tracks “Given All I Can See,” “Different Rivers,” and “Restless,” balanced by rerecorded versions of Byrds classics “The Bells of Rhymney,” “Old John Robertson,” and “She Don’t Care About Time.” There is also a never-before-recorded Hillman-McGuinn composition, “Here She Comes Again.” Hillman’s cover of The Everly Brothers’ “Walk Right Back” is a winner, and his tribute to Petty’s “Wildflowers” also blossoms beautifully on this heartfelt comeback record.

Chris Hillman, Herb Pedersen, and John Jorgenson will play a benefit concert for victims of the Thomas Fire Friday, February 16, 8 p.m., at the Lobero Theatre.