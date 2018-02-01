‘Off the Menu’

This romantic comedy is occasionally quite cheesy — maybe too much so for “serious” filmgoers — but the overall impression is heartwarming, food loving, and fun. The story concerns an aloof son of a fast-food-chain founder who must prove his mettle by finding the next hot dish. He winds up in a small New Mexican village, enraptured by the cooking of a beautiful chef. Will he steal her dish or her heart? Or both? A quirky cast of characters adds extra seasoning, as do the anti-corporate/pro-slow-food undercurrents.

Director Jay Silverman is a graduate of the Brooks Institute of Photography, and his sister, Elaine Cohen, is a Santa Barbara resident. By Courtesy Photo

What drew you to this story? I was drawn to this story about two opposites from different worlds who fall in love, in contrast to a magical farm-to-table chef and a trust-fund kid whose father controls the fast-food world. The female lead character of Javiera — a strong single mother, with a successful business, and not necessarily looking for love — was something fresh I hadn’t seen before. Overall it’s a charming, funny, and romantic story [of a kind] that just isn’t made anymore.



Food is the central theme, and food is a huge part of pop culture now. Do you think this film would have resonated a decade ago, or does it work today because food culture is so mainstream now? I believe it would resonate with audiences at any time as it’s a timeless love story centered on two different cultures.

This is a love letter to New Mexico. What is so magical about the place? The town of Taos, where we filmed, has a serendipitous quality that draws artists from all over — maybe it’s the high altitude, the friendly residents, or the expansive sky, but it really does live up to its name as being the “Land of Enchantment.” I’d never been there and simply was taken by the people and the culture.

This is also an indictment of fast food and the appropriation of traditional cuisines to make big bucks. Do you feel strongly about that? I had been inspired by Michael Pollan’s book The Omnivore’s Dilemma to show how huge a role food plays in our lives. Joel’s family owns one of America’s fast-food chains, while Chef Javiera has a farm-to-table approach that I really wanted to highlight. This cultural detail was central to the story, but also resonated with me personally.

By Courtesy Photo