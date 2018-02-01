‘Rebound’ Qualifies as Fitness Bible

There is a glut of health and fitness books on the market, some helpful, some not so, and a rare few that qualify as fitness bibles. Rebound: Regain Strength, Move Effortlessly, Live Without Limits — At Any Age, by Peter Park, Jesse Lopez Low, and Jussi Lomakka, with Jeff King, is one of those bibles, an exceptional book full of sensible advice and clear explanations of why and how.

I appreciate that Rebound begins with nutrition, an often-overlooked component of any training program. One of the fastest ways people undermine their progress is by ignoring what they eat. Without solid nutrition, results are elusive. Rebound also discusses another fundamental and frequently ignored topic: movement. “Everything starts with proper movement, which then becomes the start of building fitness and strength.” Learning, or relearning, how to move your body with the right mechanics and form is key, not only for sports but for everyday activities. Whatever your age, you want the ability to climb a flight of stairs, squat to lift a toddler or a bag of groceries, rotate your torso to swing a golf club or a softball bat, and reach overhead and hinge at the hips, without pain or the risk of injury.

Rebound is a practical guide, for beginners or people with years of training under their belts. The daily routines are clearly laid out and build upon each other. It’s all here: nutrition, cardio, movement, strength, flexibility, and recovery. If getting fit for life is one of your goals, this book can definitely help you get there.