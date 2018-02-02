Fatal Shooting of Bryan Carreño Deemed Justified by District Attorney’s Office

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office determined that the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Bryan Carreño by Sheriff’s deputies on February 12, 2017, was a justifiable homicide. Five deputies shot Carreño 20 times in the back patio of a La Cumbre–area home, after Carreño ― under the influence of multiple drugs, including methamphetamine ― approached them with a large kitchen knife, according to the District Attorney’s report published this Thursday. “The five deputies, penned in the small patio by a steep hillside, reasonably feared that the suspect would lunge at one or more of them, stabbing or slashing them and causing great bodily injury or death with the large knife,” the report’s legal analysis states. “Each of the five deputies reasonably discharged their service firearm multiple times in order to stop Carreño from inflicting death or great bodily injury on themselves or their fellow deputies.” While the District Attorney’s report focused heavily on the events leading up to the shooting, the incident itself received only a short description lacking in significant detail. The report did not state how far the deputies were from Carreño when they opened fire, only that Carreño walked toward them until he was within “lunging distance.” The dimensions of the patio were also not provided. It was described alternately as “small,” “very small,” and “extremely small.” Google satellite imagery suggests it measures approximately 25 feet by 25 feet. It’s unclear if the deputies tried to create a safe distance between themselves and Carreño before firing, or if they attempted any de-escalation techniques during their confrontation. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on the night of the shooting, Carreño’s father, Nicolas ― a retired Santa Barbara Sheriff’s custody deputy ― called 9-1-1 asking for help at his home on North La Cumbre Road. He said his was son under the influence of an unknown drug and roaming their neighborhood. He was worried Carreño was “going to do something stupid.” Nicolas told the dispatcher Carreño was “tripping out really, really bad” and had scared a neighbor by jumping over her fence.

A short time later, 9-1-1 dispatchers heard from another neighbor, who reported Carreño had entered his home. A nearby resident also called to say Carreño was “busting through her gate” and “freaking out,” according to the report. The five deputies began a lengthy search of the neighborhood, aided by a Sheriff’s canine and helicopter. In one backyard they located a large knife on the ground. Carreño’s father had also told the deputies his son often carried a long-handled hatchet.

The search eventually brought the deputies at approximately 8:45 p.m. to an empty home at 695 Russell Way, where they found a black hat on the ground that matched the description of what Carreño had been wearing. Lights on in the house allowed them to see much of the interior, though the backyard and back patio were dark. Led by their search dog, which had locked on to a scent and was tugging them toward the rear of the house, the deputies made their way along a “narrow walkway” that took them past a swimming pool to the patio, the report states.

