Thank you for the excellent interview with Leah Stokes, a climate policy researcher at UCSB, titled Climate Change Hits Home, the Terrifying Truth of the Montecito Disaster. She challenges us to seize this moment and to be vocal and active. Do we love life enough to tax our carbon emissions in a way that will reduce them?

I am a member of the local chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby. We all need to find our voice and take action, or this is just the beginning. I hope you love life enough, too.