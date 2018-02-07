Our town is small and yet is known, from coast to coast and in Europe too

I saw a T-shirt with its name, as I walked around Stonehenge’s rocks of blue.

And then on a ball cap as I stood looking up at the Eiffel tower,

proclaiming itself, worthy of attention in front of this icon of France’s power.

Though fire, wind, rain, and mud have tried their best to scour us

from this Eden hillside, with all nature’s powers galore.

Be sure of this.

We will make nature bend to our will again, and rebuild it better than before.