A Taste of Paris in Downtown Santa Barbara

Originally from Paris, Hassia Kateb and her husband, Karim Kateb, have been serving up colorful French treats at Le Macaron French Pastries in Paseo Nuevo for almost two years. Their macrons, gelato, and chocolates range in flavor from cupcake to coffee, and the bright atmosphere is as sweet as the deserts. The pair, who lives in Montecito, paid it forward during last month’s disaster by providing free pastries and coffee to evacuees and first responders.

819 State St., Ste. A; (805) 570-3383

By Caitlin Fitch