Upcoming Thomas Fire and Flood Disaster Relief Events

2/9-2/11: S.B. Bucket Brigade Volunteer to help neighbors, friends, and strangers clear out mud and debris. Be aware that Public Health says poison oak oils can be present in the muck as well as mold spores. Visit the website to sign up or request help. 9am-3pm. Meet at Lower Manning Park, 449 San Ysidro Rd., Montecito. santabarbarabucketbrigade.org

2/10-2/11: Habitat for Humanity Another all-volunteer mud-raking group starts with an orientation and clothing check as volunteers are required to wear sturdy, closed-toed shoes, long sleeves, and long pants, with same warnings as above. Shovels, wheelbarrows, and work gloves are requested. Ages 16+. 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday meets at Montecito Covenant Church, 671 Cold Spring Rd. Sunday meets at Montecito YMCA, 591 Santa Rosa Ln. sbhabitat.org/disaster-response/.

2/10: Free Tetanus Vaccine Clinic In collaboration with Direct Relief, the S.B. Neighborhood Clinics will offer a tetanus vaccine to residents and volunteers involved in the cleanup efforts and from Habitat for Humanity. If it’s been 10 years since your last vaccine, you can still get one, and if you are uncertain of the date of your last vaccine, a doctor will be on-site to answer any questions. 8am. Montecito Covenant Church, 571 Cold Spring Rd., Montecito. Free.

2/10: Saving Memories from Mud The S.B. Public Library and UCSB Library invite those impacted by the January debris flow to have professional conservator Christina Romanowski Bean assess and recommend resources for preserving photos, documents, and books (no objects, please), and recommend treatment plans and make referrals to additional resources and specialists. If an item is still wet, place it into two plastic bags and freeze it immediately to prevent mold. Remove items from the freezer (but keep them in their bags) to defrost the night before the assessment, and then bring them with you in a Tupperware or waterproof carrier bag. 10am-4pm. Montecito Library, 1469 E. Valley Rd., Montecito. Free. Email emailing805conservation@gmail.com to schedule an appointment.

2/10: Makers’ Market Fundraiser Area artisans affected by the recent disasters will sell their wares in a welcoming space, sharing their diverse talents in hopes of recovering some of the losses of the last two months. Direct Relief will match the funds raised dollar for dollar. There will be food specials, beer and wine, and music by Doublewide Kings. 11am-3pm. S.B. Wine Collective, 131 Anacapa St., Ste. C. Free. Call (805) 456-2700. santabarbarawinecollective.com

2/10: Coast Village Road Cash Mob A cash mob is a group of people who assemble to make purchases at local businesses. The purpose is to support both the local businesses and the overall community. The group will start in the Montecito Bank & Trust and Sotheby’s parking lot to raffle off dozens of $50 gift cards and then will work its way down to the end of Coast Village Road, shopping at businesses along the way. Once the shopping is done, enjoy a meal with friends and family. 2:30-6pm. 1106 Coast Village Rd., Montecito. Free. tinyurl.com/CoastVillageCashMob

2/12: Sutthithepa Family Memorial The community is invited to gather with family and friends to honor the Sutthithepa family, who were devastated by the mudslide: Pinit (“Oom”), Richard (“Loring”), six-year-old Peerawat (“Pasta”), and two-year-old Lydia. Pinit’s surviving wife, Yuphawan (“Aw”), and his mother, Banphoem (“Perm”), will be there. 4pm. S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. Free.

2/15: Berkeley “Augie” Johnson Hero Berkeley “Augie” Johnson, who was personally impacted by the recent mudslides and helped in the rescue of his 2-year-old neighbor, will sign copies of his debut novel, The Divinity Protocol, about a grieving father and the limits he pushes to change humanity’s future after the murder of his daughter at the hands of jihadists. Sixty percent of the night’s book sales will go toward the S.B. Foundation to help victims of the mudslides. 7pm. Chaucer’s Books, 3321 State St. Free. Call 682-6787. chaucersbooks.com

2/16: An Evening with Chris Hillman and Herb Pedersen with John Jorgenson Chris Hillman is touring in support of his new record, Bidin’ My Time, along with longtime musical partner Herb Pedersen, the album’s executive producer; multi-instrumentalist John Jorgenson, a Desert Rose Band alum; and upright bass player Mark Fain, who also plays on the new record. All proceeds will go toward those affected by the Thomas Fire via Direct Relief and Help California. 8pm. Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido. $45. Call 963-0761. lobero.org

2/17: Opening Reception: Hell or High Water This show will feature original works by the area’s established painters. Stay after the reception for a Songwriter’s Concert in The Round featuring Kate Graves and Bill Lanphar with Friends. Fifty percent of sales will go to four families, victims of the Thomas fire and the Montecito mudslides. Reception: 3-7pm: concert; 7:15-9:30pm. Palm Loft Gallery, 410 Palm Ave., Loft A-1, Carpinteria. Free. Call 684-9700.

2/18: Community Benefit This evening of restoration will benefit Unity Shoppe’s Thomas Fire and Montecito Mudslide Disaster Relief Efforts by bringing family and friends together for a time of community and gathering that will include free children’s activities, messages of gratitude for our first responders, a meet and greet with community organizations, and more. The event will culminate in a silent yoga session under the lighted tree canopy in De la Guerra Place (make reservation online). Meet and greet: 4-6pm; yoga: 6-7pm. Paseo Nuevo, 651 Paseo Nuevo. Minimum donation for adults: $25; children ages 12 and under: $15. tinyurl.com/PaseoNuevoBenefit

3/18: Jack Johnson & Friends Jack Johnson is gathering some of his talented friends to perform at this benefit concert for the community where 100 percent of the net proceeds will go toward the United Way Thomas Fire and Flood Fund as well as to area nonprofits working on relief and recovery efforts in S.B. and Ventura counties. 6pm. S.B. Bowl, 1122 N. Milpas St. $70-$204.50. Call 962-7411. sbbowl.com

ONGOING: Coffin Brothers Montecito Relief Fundraiser Surfers Conner and Parker Coffin will be raffling off some of their favorite sponsored products in packages that include Oakley Latch sunglasses, a Nixon Comp watch, a World Surf League jersey, Futures AM1 TechFlex fins, a Rip Curl backpack, signature Coffin surfboards, and more, with 100 percent of the proceeds going toward the families of two firefighters who lost their homes in the flood. Raffle tickets are $5 each and are available through February 28. go.rallyup.com/8c740c

ONGOING: Clothing Discount at Blackbird Boutique Deb Medina, an S.B. native and owner of Blackbird Boutique, will offer a 60 percent discount off any of the clothing in her chic women’s clothing boutique, with a few items that will be free. 7070 Hollister Ave., Goleta. Call (805) 837-8712. tinyurl.com/BlackbirdBoutique

ONGOING: Trauma and Grief Therapy A number of agencies and individual therapists are offering free sessions in the aftermath of the fire and mudslide. All details are in the document below.