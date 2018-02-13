Montecito Memorial Takes Shape

As the enormity of nature’s power and the growing tally of lost lives emerged from the devastation of January 9, Anders Johnson had what he called “an instant vision.” The imagery in his mind’s eye described a mandala or sundial composed of a massive boulder in the center of a circle. Since then, Johnson’s vision has steadily materialized into an ambitious memorial to the 23 Montecito residents taken by the 1/9 debris flow and to firefighter Cory Iverson, killed by the Thomas Fire in December.
The concept is straightforward, said Johnson, 60, a sculptor and stonemason. One large centerpiece boulder will be circled by 24 smaller, bench-like boulders, creating a site of remembrance and mourning. Fastened to the big boulder, he said, there could be a plaque with the names of the deceased, and each bench could be engraved with a personal symbol selected by their families.
While many details are in early-stage fluidity, much of the heavy lifting has already been accomplished. Late last month with a forklift, Johnson hoisted the 24 bench boulders from the debris flow that destroyed a neighborhood on Glen Oaks Drive, an area transformed from quiet residential living to a vast mudflow loaded with hundreds of battered sandstone boulders. “That nature can move that much material is inconceivable,” Johnson said. Even more astounding, he added, is that the centerpiece boulder — which measures roughly 10 feet in diameter and weighs approximately 40 tons — sits unscarred, “like it just floated down the mountain.” Johnson said the owners of the wrecked property now home to the big boulder have given him permission to take it for the memorial project.