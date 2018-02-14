WEATHER »
<em>The 15:17 to Paris</em>

Courtesy of Warner Bros

The 15:17 to Paris

‘The 15:17 to Paris’ Reenacts 2015 Terrorist Attack

Clint Eastwood Directs Three American Heroes in Retelling of True Story

By

On August 21, 2015, on a high-speed train from Amsterdam to Paris, three Americans — U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Spencer Stone, 23-year-old Anthony Sadler, and Oregon Army National Guard Specialist Alek Skarlatos — helped subdue an armed assailant who opened fire on the passengers. Directed by Academy Award winner Clint Eastwood (Million Dollar Baby, Unforgiven), The 15:17 to Paris recounts the attack from Sadler, Stone, and Skarlatos’s point of view as the three real-life heroes reenact taking down the gunman on the big screen. Eastwood’s decision to have the real-life people play their movie counterparts was a bold move; by maintaining focus on Stone, Sadler, and Skarlatos, without the distraction of celebrity (besides a few cameos), the film praises the heroes and puts forth the question, “What would you do?”

More like this story



Be succinct, constructive, and relevant to the story. Leaving a comment means you agree to our Discussion Guidelines. We like civilized discourse. We don't like spam, lying, profanity, harassment or personal attacks.

comments powered by Disqus
event calendar sponsored by: