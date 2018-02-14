WEATHER »

Paul Wellman

Athletes of the Week

Anna Cable (Dos Pueblos Water Polo) and Olisa Nwachie (Westmont Basketball)

By (Contact)

Anna Cable, Dos Pueblos water polo

The sophomore goalkeeper had 26 saves and allowed just six goals in DP’s last three wins. The Chargers, the No. 1 team in Southern California, take a 27-1 record into their CIF playoff opener at 5 p.m. Thursday against visiting Orange Lutheran.

Olisa Nwachie, Westmont basketball

The 6′7″ senior forward helped the Warriors win two shootouts. He scored 23 points, making 9 of 11 free throws, in a 92-91 victory over Arizona Christian. He scored a career-high 30 points and had 10 rebounds in an 89-80 win over San Diego Christian.

More like this story



Be succinct, constructive, and relevant to the story. Leaving a comment means you agree to our Discussion Guidelines. We like civilized discourse. We don't like spam, lying, profanity, harassment or personal attacks.

comments powered by Disqus
event calendar sponsored by: