Athletes of the Week

Anna Cable, Dos Pueblos water polo

The sophomore goalkeeper had 26 saves and allowed just six goals in DP’s last three wins. The Chargers, the No. 1 team in Southern California, take a 27-1 record into their CIF playoff opener at 5 p.m. Thursday against visiting Orange Lutheran.

Olisa Nwachie, Westmont basketball

The 6′7″ senior forward helped the Warriors win two shootouts. He scored 23 points, making 9 of 11 free throws, in a 92-91 victory over Arizona Christian. He scored a career-high 30 points and had 10 rebounds in an 89-80 win over San Diego Christian.