Game of the Week: Pro Soccer: L.A. Galaxy vs. Fresno FC

2/15: Pro Soccer: L.A. Galaxy vs. Fresno FC The Galaxy, five-time champions of Major League Soccer (MLS), will appear in Thursday night’s preseason match with three former UCSB players: Ema Boateng, Chris Pontius, and Justin Vom Steeg. Boateng, who played one year in college before signing a professional contract in Sweden, has been starting at forward. Pontius, a decorated Gaucho forward, is entering his 10th season in MLS. He was acquired from the Philadelphia Union, where he was the league’s comeback player of the year in 2016. Vom Steeg is a backup goalkeeper. Fresno FC is beginning its first year in the United Soccer League (USL), a second-tier pro league. At halftime, the Galaxy will donate proceeds to the United Way Thomas Fire and Flood Fund. In a preliminary match, UCSB’s men will take on the Ventura County Fusion of the Player Development League (PDL). Galaxy-Fresno: 7:30pm; UCSB-Fusion: 5pm. Harder Stadium, UCSB. $10-$15 advance tickets at Xtreme Soccer, Taqueria y Carniceria Mayo’s, Aggressive Soccer, Super Cuca’s, and Taqueria Rincon Alteño; $15-$20 at the gate.