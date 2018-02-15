The Isley Brothers & Santana Conspire on New Record

The Isley Brothers — famed R&B artists who gave us the immortal tunes “Twist and Shout,” “That Lady,” and “Fight the Power” — and the legendary Carlos Santana bring the funk, jazz, blues, and Latin soul on this tasty album of mostly covers. Ronnie Isley slays with bluesy yet melodic vocals, and Santana and Ernie Isley deliver the goods with their guitar grandeur, while Cindy Blackman Santana and Karl Perazzo bring the bodacious beat on drums and congas. Killer covers include Stevie Wonder’s “Higher Ground,” Swamp Dogg’s “Total Destruction to Your Mind,” Marvin Gaye’s “Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology),” Curtis Mayfield’s “Gypsy Woman,” and Billie Holiday’s “God Bless the Child.” Meanwhile, “I Remember” is a sultry samba written by Blackman Santana, featuring her on sublime co-vocals with Ronnie. These mighty musicians have the power to transmit the pure bliss! The Isley Brothers play Friday, February 16, 8 p.m., at the Chumash Casino Resort (3400 E. Hwy. 246, Santa Ynez). For tickets, visit chumashcasino.com.