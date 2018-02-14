Representation

Many political observers these days are dismayed at the extreme partisanship in Washington and the failure of Congress to act on critical issues facing all Americans. To begin to get to the bottom of this challenge, I propose that all U.S senators and House representatives respond to this simple one-question survey:

• Select the choice that most represents your approach to governing.

a. I represent my state or district only.

b. I represent my state or district first, my county second.

c. I represent my country first, my state or district second.

d. I attempt to represent my state or district and country equally.

e. None of the above.

f. I don’t respond to surveys from citizens outside my state or district or care what they think.

What do Independent readers think would be the outcome of such a survey?