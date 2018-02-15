Save Money with Amtrak in Santa Barbara

Through 2018, Santa Barbara visitors who arrive on Amtrak can get discounts from participating hotels, attractions, tour guides, and recreation vendors. Take the Train, hosted by Santa Barbara Car Free — a Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District program — also offers 20 percent off Amtrak travel to or from Carpinteria, Santa Barbara, UCSB, Goleta, Guadalupe, Lompoc, Surf, Solvang, Santa Maria, and Buellton. For more information, visit santabarbaracarfree.org.
