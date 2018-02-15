WEATHER »
Steelhead Trout in the Santa Ynez Valley are under the close watch of federal and state officials.

Paul Wellman (file)

Steelhead Trout in Santa Ynez Are Getting a $1M Bridge

State Grant Helps Biologists Restore Natural Creek Bed

With $1 million from the California Department of Fish & Wildlife Fisheries Restoration Grant Program, the Cachuma Operation and Maintenance Board will demolish a concrete-slab where Refugio Road crosses Quiota Creek in the Santa Ynez Valley and replace it with a bridge. The project returns the creek bed to its natural state, improving the migration of steelhead trout. Over the past decade, 7 of the 10 concrete crossings have been replaced in such fashion. The project is slated for this fall.

