We wished so hard for water

Ached for wetness long denied

But instead of kindly water

Flames burned the mountainside.



Hot and bleached and barren

Just scars and ash remain

In innocence we waited

Waited for the rain.



In early dark of morning

The long-awaited came

Instead of blessed showers

Devastation was its name.



A mighty torrent was unleashed

The trees were shucked like corn

The roots turned upwards in the flow

The houses ripped and torn.



The rocks began to roll then

The creeks began to flow

And there was mud,mud,mud

On everything below.



Mud fingers probed the neighborhood

Mud fingers broke through doors

It took the lives of many

And took the hopes of scores



Beside the broken houses

Crushed cars were thrown aside

And furniture, loved photographs

All took that fateful ride.



Gone the special keepsakes

The treasures people save

All went down together

In the muddy grave.

But we are Montecito

We’ll dig, rebuild, restore.

Again the trees and gardens

Will grace our streets once more.