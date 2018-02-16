Chief wants nothing more than to be your best friend - he dreams of being a lap dog. He is a younger, more immature, husky who needs a lot of guidance on how to interact with other dogs and respect people. He is looking for a very specific type of leader who will work hard to make it clear that they are his leader first and his friend second.

DAWG (Dog Adoption and Welfare Group) is a no-kill, not for profit dog rescue/adoption organization located at 5480 Overpass Road in Goleta, 805-681-0561. DAWG is open from 10AM-4PM Wednesday-Sunday. For more information or to view more adoptable dogs, visit: DAWG

