Rose and Wynnie are best of friends! They are both female and full of life! Rose is a Lionhead rabbit and Wynnie is a Lop-eared rabbit. Please come visit them today!

To meet Rose and Wynnie, as well as other bunnies and guinea pigs, come visit Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter (B.U.N.S.). B.U.N.S. is a volunteer organization that cares for abandoned rabbits. B.U.N.S is located at the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter, 5473 Overpass Rd, Santa Barbara California. B.U.N.S. works to find bunnies permanent homes, and educates the public on caring for a companion rabbit. You can call the County Shelter at 805-681-5285 or call BUNS at 805-683-0521 and leave a message for someone to call you back. For more information, visit: BUNS

