The president just used the phrase “blood thirsty” regarding a gang. I say “blood thirsty” should properly be used for the National Rifle Association.

The NRA pours $$$$ into Congress and into the president’s campaign. Americans own nearly half of all the civilian guns owned worldwide, and America has many times the number of gun deaths compared to all other countries. Anyone notice a major connection between these facts?

So who is really blood thirsty?

I say get the NRA $$$$ out of our political system.