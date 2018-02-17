Disaster-Relief Volunteers Needed in Montecito

Volunteer efforts to help Montecito residents dig out mud-flooded homes and surrounding trees continues this weekend and beyond. Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade and Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County are the two main organizations heading up recruitment coordination, with morning safety briefings in Montecito and assignments to specific properties. Bucket Brigade volunteers must be 18 or older; Habitat for Humanity accepts 16 and up. Both groups require long pants and shirts and closed-toe shoes.

For more information and sign-up details, visit santabarbarabucketbrigade.org.

Habitat for Humanity is specifically looking for volunteers for February 18-22, and February 24. Here’s the link.