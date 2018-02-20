Man Killed by Security Guard at Chumash Casino

A man was shot and killed by a security guard at the Chumash Casino early Tuesday morning. According to Sheriff’s spokesperson Kelly Hoover, the shooting occurred at about 2:15 a.m. outside a parking garage at the casino. The security guard, employed by the Chumash Tribe, is not believed to be a suspect, Hoover said.



“There is no risk to public safety,” Hoover said, adding that the incident is “under investigation.”

Authorities have not released many details, including the identity of the victim and whether or not he was armed. Little has also been released about the shooter.

Hoover said deputies responded quickly after the 9-1-1 call came in. Deputies patrol the Chumash reservation and were nearby, she added, noting that there were not many people around at the time of the crime.



As of Tuesday morning, the body was still at the scene, Hoover said. The crime scene was reportedly covered in a large amount of blood because the victim “bled out.”

Tribe spokesperson Veronica Sandoval declined to comment on the “ongoing investigation.”

In 2015, a construction worker died at the casino after falling several floors from scaffolding. Sandoval declined to comment on whether or not there have been any other fatalities at the casino in recent years.