Archie McLaren Passes Away

Internationally renowned oenophile and gourmand Archie McLaren, whose Central Coast Wine Classic put winemakers from Santa Barbara to Paso Robles on the global map, passed away from bone cancer on Tuesday evening at his home in Avila Beach. Amidst a rich life of sports, anti-oil activism, and social justice work, McLaren’s Classic, which celebrated its 32nd edition last year, raised millions of dollars for more than 125 nonprofits across the region. He also co-founded the World of Pinot Noir event and was a well known host of television and radio programs about food & wine for decades.



“Archie will always be remembered for his colourful wardrobes, amazing shoe collection, and signature adorned berets as well as his command and creative use of the English language,” said his friend and fellow oenophile Blake Brown on Wednesday morning. “Probably his biggest legacy comes from the exposure to Central Coast vintners and restauranteurs and the financial gifts to charitable organizations who benefitted from the 32 years of the Central Coast Wine Classic for which Archie was the founder and chairman.”



Read a profile of McLaren here.