Ciao, Nonna!

American society has been a comfortable fit, says Blaze Manzotti, who landed on the West Coast from Correggio near Milan, Italy. He loves the open-mindedness he feels in the U.S., especially for the young, he said: “In Italy, I felt overwhelmed by a society that doesn’t allow you to do what you want if you’re young.” Blaze has been working on his English skills before starting a master’s in arts management, he said, while simultaneously herding the Indy’s calendar entries for The Week. But he misses a few things about Italy, he admitted: his grandmother in Correggio and the food, especially i cappelletti, his grandmother’s specialty. “Forgive me, Italy!” he said. “I prefer a double-double at In-N-Out to pizza!”