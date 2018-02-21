Disaster Recovery for Undocumented Communities

On Sunday, February 11, the Interfaith Sanctuary Alliance of Santa Barbara hosted a fundraiser in support of the 805 UndocuFund at the First United Methodist Church to support immigrant neighbors who were impacted by the Thomas Fire and 1/9 Debris Flow but are unable to access other relief funds because of their undocumented status.

The event featured food, live music, and dancing. The 805 UndocuFund is sponsored by CAUSE (Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy), MICOP (Mixteco/Indígena Community Organizing Project), and Future Leaders of America.

The 805 UndocuFund estimates that there are 126,000 undocumented immigrants living in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. Many of them have not and will not receive aid or relief from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) or collect disaster unemployment benefits due to their undocumented status. Enter the coalition of Ventura County and Santa Barbara County grassroots organizations behind UndocuFund.

Donations to the 805 UndocuFund can be made here.