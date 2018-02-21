Game of the Week: College Women’s Basketball: UC Riverside @ UCSB

2/24: College Women’s Basketball: UC Riverside at UCSB Four UCSB seniors will play their final home game late Saturday afternoon. Chaya Durr and Makala Roper weathered a two-win season their first year to become steady contributors in 39 victories the past three seasons. Beginning with their junior year, transfers Drew Edelman (USC) and Drea Toler (Oregon) have made the Gauchos a team to be feared in the Big West Conference. In last Saturday’s 82-55 win over second-place UC Irvine, the 6′4″ Edelman recorded her ninth double-double of the season (12 points, 15 rebounds) and was named Big West player of the week. The 5′5″ Toler also had two doubles (10 points, 10 assists). The Gauchos will try to avenge their 84-76 loss at UC Riverside on Feb. 8 and secure their position in the top four of the conference standings. 4pm. The Thunderdome, UCSB. $5-$12. Call 893-UCSB (8272) or visit ucsbgauchos.com.