Make Myself at Home: Living the Good Life in the Good Land

They call Goleta the Good Land. Ask people who live there what makes it so good, and they’ll give you a variety of heartfelt reasons, including the mountain views and country feeling. I went to visit one of the newest neighborhoods in Goleta this week: The Village at Los Carneros. Jasminum Polyanthum True to its name, this enclave truly is a separate village. The brand-new community has amenities that include pools, playgrounds, basketball and bocce ball courts, a dedicated green space, bike paths, and more. The home for sale at 6658 Calle Koral is the very first resale home in its neighborhood. It is one of 28 homes in the sold-out Avila model in the village. All of the other Avila homes are occupied, while some of the other parts of the development are still under construction. This home is full of upgrades both stylish and functional, plus more than a few fun surprises. The two-story façade has a double-peaked roof with plantation shutters. Walking up the walkway and in the front door, I found myself in a great room that flowed from the living room on the right into the dining room before me and the kitchen to my left. While all areas are open to each other, each has a distinct feeling set off by bright colors and textures. Jasminum Polyanthum

I was drawn into the kitchen by its big, blue center island that serves as a breakfast bar, prep surface, and storage mecca galore. It’s a surefire gathering place both for mealtime and anytime. Before I could fully appreciate the kitchen’s stylish black stainless appliances, sleek cabinetry, and contemporary touches, I was stopped in my tracks by the view out the sliding glass doors toward the yard. Wall-to-wall turf sets a bright-green backdrop for a fully enclosed outdoor room that’s much bigger than anticipated and that extends the living space for entertaining and everyday living. The fenced room would provide a perfectly safe play zone for kids and pets, or a party-perfect space for Ping-Pong, barbecuing, and other outdoor activities for older kids to enjoy.

Back inside, I took another cruise through the kitchen, admiring the apron sink and the palm-tree view out the window. A hallway off the kitchen harbors a smart wall of cabinets, with a door to the nicely finished double garage on one side and a bathroom on the other. The jellyfish wallpaper in this bathroom is a must-see detail.

Upstairs, two bedrooms and a bath lie on one side of the house, with the master bedroom on the other. A den in the center of this level could be used as a fourth bedroom, but I love the option of having a separate upstairs study room or a cozy, lazy-Sunday movie room. An adjacent laundry room contains a handsome high-capacity washer and dryer set and even more storage space.

Jasminum Polyanthum