Max is a one year old, 8 lb., neutered male Chihuahua/Miniature Dachshund mix looking for his lifelong loving home. Max is adorable and sweet and just a happy-go-lucky dog. He gets along well with people of all ages and with other dogs. Max will make a great companion for some lucky person or family. K-9 PALS is assisting in promoting Max for adoption. For inquiries about adopting Max, please call 805-681-4369 at Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Rd., Santa Barbara, CA; business hours are Mon-Fri 9 am – 4:45 pm, Sat 10 am – 4pm.

K-PALS provides dog behavior training sessions at no cost for those who adopt a dog from any local shelter, rescue organization, or humane society. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc.- is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County and beyond. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to the K-9 PALS website: K9PALS, or call 805-570-0415, or email info@k-9pals.org. Donations are gratefully accepted through PayPal, or to K-9 PALS P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160