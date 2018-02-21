Winemaker Gala Raises $1M for Direct Relief

The Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation raised about $1 million for Direct Relief at the 10th biannual gala and auction at the Bacara Resort last weekend. The event, always a who’s who of winemaking in Santa Barbara and beyond, was especially meaningful and productive this year, as Direct Relief has been working to support victims of the Thomas Fire and the 1/9 Debris Flow in recent months. A third of the funds raised will go those victims.



“I am so proud that Santa Barbara Vintners have continued to partner with Direct Relief, having overall raised $5 million since 2000, that has helped deliver more than $150 million in medicine and supplies to the needy around the world, and across America,” said vintner and Hitching Post 2 restaurant owner Frank Ostini. “To think that a month ago, Direct Relief considered canceling, with everything in such disarray. It was a fantastic evening.”