Isla Vista Utility Tax Put to the Voters

County supervisors approved an 8 percent utility user tax on Isla Vista households for the June 5 ballot. If approved by two-thirds of I.V. voters, the tax would raise about $642,000 for the recently formed Community Services District annually from gas, water, electricity, sewer, and garbage services to fund “local improvements to parking, public safety, lighting, and sidewalks; provide tenant mediation services; create a municipal advisory council; and operate community facilities and events,” according to the ballot language.