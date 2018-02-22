Protect Our Kids

It is time to get serious about protecting our kids. Presently, students and teachers are sitting ducks. Politicians, athletes, and celebrities have layers of security. Why do our schools not have the same?

It is time to deal with mass school shootings. Passing more anti-gun legislation will not solve the problem. Instead, we need secured perimeters around our school, several armed guards, and one main guarded point of entry. Some teachers could be allowed to carry a gun. Mentally disturbed students should be monitored and tracked. Finally, politics should be kept out of the solution. Only then, will our schools, teachers and students be safe.