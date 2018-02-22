As a 60-something woman, it was a pleasure to finally witness a production that deals with the taboo subject of sex and the older woman. The readings for the sold-out event at Center Stage Theater Unmasked Live came from the anthology Unmasked, Women Write About Sex and Intimacy After Fifty. They were poignant, funny, and original. And a long-time coming. Kudos to Marcia Meier and Kathleen Barry for staging an important and thoroughly enjoyable production.
