UCSB Sees Record Number of Freshman Applicants

UCSB has received more than 92,000 applications from prospective freshmen for this coming fall, a new record, up 12% from last year, according to a statement. The number of applicants residing in California increased by 7,971 — 13.6 percent over 2017 — while out-of-state students went up slightly to 9,530, and the number of international student applications rose by 8.7 percent to 16,051.