Santa Monica-based sommelier Vincent Anter took his camera to Santa Barbara County recently for an episode of his video series “V Is for Vino.” This half-hour episode features Wes Hagen of J. Wilkes Wines in the Santa Maria Valley talking about pinot noir and chardonnay, and Jeff Olsson of Industrial Eats in Buellton teaching viewers how to woodfire chanterelles and manila clam chowder.

See more “V is for Vino” at visforvino.com.