Is Impunity Absolute?

The stories multiply of how Donald Trump treats and talks about women; his racist promotion of offensive stereotypes, demonization of immigrants, and defense of white supremacists; the compulsive lying, endless cover-ups, blatant appeals to authoritarianism, and what appear to be more instances of corruption and ethics violations than can be easily counted.

Because he has the unconditional and unwavering backing of one of America’s two major political parties (and that party controls both chambers of Congress), it seems like Trump can do anything, say anything, and degrade people — and, indeed, entire communities — with absolute impunity.

But there is a limit.

For all of Republicans’ abuses of power to shield Trump and his team from accountability, the fact remains that no one is above the law — not even the president.

Trump has crossed so many lines. For his attacks on people and communities, his assault on institutions and norms, and his war on our constitutional rights and values, we must work hard to make sure that he and his party are held accountable on Election Day. But if America itself — as a nation and, perhaps even more importantly, as an idea — is to survive the Trump presidency, there’s a line that he must not be allowed to cross.

If Donald Trump fires Special Counsel Robert Mueller, or moves to derail the Russia investigation with other actions (like the firing of other key Justice Department staff) that are clearly meant to obstruct justice or thwart the law, we must be in the streets, in towns and cities all across the country, with a robust coalition of Americans who are committed to defending our democracy and holding power accountable.