Susan Epstein Talks County Issues

About three months after she launched her campaign to run for county supervisor, Susan Epstein announced she has raised about $120,000. The longtime Goleta school board member faces Santa Barbara City Councilmember Gregg Hart in the race to represent the 2nd District, spanning Hope Ranch, the Goleta Valley and parts of the City of Santa Barbara.

“The house was packed,” Epstein said of her recent fundraiser held at the home of Ron and Jill Dexter.

The race between Hart and Epstein — both progressive liberals — has already split Santa Barbara Democrats. While Hart secured the Democrat Central Committee endorsement, Epstein has lined up a long list of prominent Democrats.

It is difficult to distinguish the two candidates on county policy matters. The Santa Barbara Independent sat down with Epstein to find out more about her views.

