Firearm Scare at Carpinteria Middle School Leads to Arrest

A 13-year-old male student at Carpinteria Middle School was arrested Friday, February 23, charged with making criminal threats of violence involving a firearm, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

School staff reported to deputies that the threat was made on the campus, located at 5351 Carpinteria Avenue. Deputies searched the boy’s residence and found no operable firearms, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“The suspect was transported and booked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall,” according to the statement. “School staff alerted parents of the incident earlier in the day. Next week there will be increased patrols across all Carpinteria schools, and we encourage anyone with information about a threat to a school to contact the Sheriff’s Office and school staff immediately.

Carpinteria Middle School serves approximately 500 students, grades 5-8.

