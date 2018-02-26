Threat of Debris Flow Diminished on Monday Evening

As the sun went down Monday afternoon chilly wind swept through the Santa Barbara area. A storm is coming this evening with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. But county officials were less concerned about debris flow on Monday evening than they were this morning.



County emergency forecasters reduced the the threat for minor debris flows to 5 percent due to possible thunderstorms between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m.

According to the National Weather Service, rain is likely to come before 11 p.m. Forecasters are predicting a quarter inch “depending on where the cells line up,” said National Weather Service spokesperson Eric Bolt. The low overnight is predicted to be 47 degrees with variable winds 15 to 20 mph.

Previously, on Monday morning, county officials announced rains could produce minor debris flows and flooding below the burn areas caused by the Thomas, Sherpa, and Whittier fires. “Because of the configuration of this storm, there is some uncertainty as its track and therefore the forecast. Closely monitor the situation and prepare for the possibility of evacuation,” the alert stated. “If at any time during this storm you feel threatened you should take action.”

Forecasters predicted slight chance of rain Tuesday morning and mostly sunny in the afternoon.

A storm that is predicted to be more widespread could be coming on Thursday, Bolt said. A pre-evacuation advisory remains in effect. “The public must remain vigilant as flash floods, mud and debris flows can happen with little or no warning,” the release stated.